NBA: Suns got away with fouling Dirk ...

NBA: Suns got away with fouling Dirk Nowitzki late in win over Mavericks

12 hrs ago

That might be a half game closer if they'd gotten correct officiating down the stretch of their 100-98 loss to the Suns on Saturday. Marquese Chriss should have been called for fouling Dirk Nowitzki , disrupting the Dallas legend's speed/quickness/balance/rhythm with 34.8 seconds left, according to the Last Two Minute Report : Phoenix was in the penalty, so a correct call would've given Nowitzki - who's making 88% of his free throws this season and for his career - two attempts from the line.

