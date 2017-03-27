Mavs fan Shen Xu has unique way to salute Dirk Nowitzkia s 30,000 mark

Shen Xu, a 27-year old entrepreneur from Beijing, China, and a Dallas Mavericks fan, has come up with a unique way to pay tribute to Dirk Nowtizki's milestone of 30,000 career points . Shen Xu, who says he's been a Mavericks fan since the 2004-2005 season, is on a personal quest to reach 30,000 points.

