Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki reaches cusp of NBA's 30,000-point club
This March 5, 2017 photo shows Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki of Germany reacting to scoring a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Dallas. Nowitzki sits on the cusp of an exclusive club, needing 20 points Tuesday, March 7, 2017, against the Los Angeles Lakers to join Kobe Bryant and four Hall of Famers as the only NBA players with 30,000 points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC