Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki reaches cusp of N...

Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki reaches cusp of NBA's 30,000-point club

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This March 5, 2017 photo shows Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki of Germany reacting to scoring a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Dallas. Nowitzki sits on the cusp of an exclusive club, needing 20 points Tuesday, March 7, 2017, against the Los Angeles Lakers to join Kobe Bryant and four Hall of Famers as the only NBA players with 30,000 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC