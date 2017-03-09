Mavericks' J.J. Barea on his Friday return: It's been six weeks, but felt like a year
J.J. Barea will be back in action for the first time since Jan. 20 when the Mavericks play Brooklyn Friday night at American Airlines Center. He will be limited in the minutes he plays, but the plan is to have him in the game in both the first and second halves before shutting him down on the first night of back-to-back home games.
