Magic end 4-game skid with 109-103 win over Suns

17 hrs ago

Evan Fournier scored 25 points, and the Orlando Magic ended a four-game losing streak with a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic, playing on a gimpy ankle that he rolled Thursday night at Golden State, scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in 32 minutes.

