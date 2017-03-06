Lin leads late rally as Nets defeat Grizzlies 122-109

Jeremy Lin scored 18 points, including nine straight in a fourth-quarter Brooklyn rally, Sean Kilpatrick added 23 and the Nets won for only the second time in 20 games with a 122-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Isaiah Whitehead scored 15 points, while Randy Foye and Caris LeVert added 14 apiece as Brooklyn shot 53 percent in snapping a two-game losing streak.

