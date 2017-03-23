Jokic has 31 points, 17 rebounds, Nuggets top Pacers 125-117
Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 17 rebounds and a big 3-pointer to turn back a late Indiana rally, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Pacers 125-117 on Friday night. Wilson Chandler scored 12 of his 24 points in the opening quarter, and Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.
