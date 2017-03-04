Jeanie Buss blocks brothers' attempt to oust her as Lakers owner
But according to Jeanie's court filings obtained by the Los Angeles Daily News , Johnny "with the active participation of Jim breached the express terms of the trust that require them to take all actions reasonably available to them to ensure that remains the controlling owner of the Lakers". The brothers proposed four directors, according to court records, but didn't include her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC