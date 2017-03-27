Jarrod Uthoff Signs Multi-Year Deal with the Dallas Mavericks
After finishing two 10-day contracts with the Dallas Mavericks and multiple stints in the D-League, the Mavericks announced this morning that they're signing the rookie forward for the rest of the season. The details aren't fully available yet, but Mavs.com writer Earl Sneed tweeted that contract is beneficial for both parties.
