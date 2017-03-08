Indiana roots helped Yogi Ferrell ear...

Indiana roots helped Yogi Ferrell earn opportunity with Mavericks

8 hrs ago

Mavericks rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell was a four-year starter for the Hoosiers and broke the school's all-time assists record. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has praised Yogi Ferrell's defense, which was on full display March 5 against Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Chicago, IL

