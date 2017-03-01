Heat stay hot and roll past 76ers, 125-98
Tyler Johnson scored 24 points off the bench, and the Miami Heat never trailed in a 125-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Wayne Ellington made six 3-pointers for 18 points for Miami, which has won 10 of its past 11 at home.
