Grizzlies use 4th-quarter spurt to defeat Spurs 104-96

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills defends against Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills defends against Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.