Grizzlies' Parsons out indefinitely with left knee injury
Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, the team's biggest offseason free agent acquisition, is out indefinitely because of a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee. The Grizzlies said in a statement Monday before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks that they are still evaluating the injury to take "the appropriate course of action."
