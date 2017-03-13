George scores 39 points, Pacers roll ...

George scores 39 points, Pacers roll past Hornets 98-77

Paul George made six 3-pointers and finished with 39 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 98-77 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Jeff Teague added eight points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, Myles Turner had six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Monta Ellis scored 16 points for the Pacers.

