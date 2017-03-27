Former Pitt standout DeJuan Blair making progress in NBA's D-League
I never got around to this earlier this season but, in case you missed it, former Pitt standout DeJuan Blair is trying to make an NBA comeback working his way through the NBA's D-League. Blair was last seen in the NBA struggling with the Washington Wizards back in the 2015-16 season.
