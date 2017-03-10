Former Iowa Basketball Player Jarrod ...

Former Iowa Basketball Player Jarrod Uthoff Signs 10-Day Contract with Dallas Mavericks

Iowa hasn't had a great track record of getting basketball players to the NBA as of late, but it looks like one of their most recent stars is finally going to get a shot at the NBA, as the Dallas Mavericks signed former star Jarrod Uthoff to a 10-day contract. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign forward Jarrod Uthoff of Fort Wayne to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheVertical .

