Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire: I would avoid gay teammate in locker room
Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire: I would avoid gay teammate in locker room The former NBA All-Star is currently playing for Hapoel Jerusalem. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2m8lSMs Miami Heat forward Amar'e Stoudemire returns to the bench as Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches during the game against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC