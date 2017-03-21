Dallas Mavericks add Dirkwurst to concession stand menu
In celebration of Dirk Nowtizki's 30,000 career points, the Mavericks and senior executive chef Mark Mabry of Levy created the Dirkwurst. Only 30 handmade Dirkwursts will be available for purchase during each game from now until the end of the regular season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC