Curry, Noel lead retooled Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-100
Seth Curry scored 24 points, Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start since coming to Dallas in a trade, and the Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-100 on Friday night. The Mavericks held on despite going scoreless for more than five minutes in the last half of the fourth quarter.
