Curry, Noel lead retooled Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-100

Seth Curry scored 24 points, Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start since coming to Dallas in a trade, and the Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-100 on Friday night. The Mavericks held on despite going scoreless for more than five minutes in the last half of the fourth quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.