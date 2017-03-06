Curry gets back on track in victory

Curry gets back on track in victory

Madison Square Garden's decision to play no sound during warmups or stoppages in play in the first half Sunday created a silent setting that was more fitting for middle school than a nationally televised NBA game. Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA's career 3-point list, and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105.

