Curry gets back on track in victory

Madison Square Garden's decision to play no sound during warmups or stoppages in play in the first half Sunday created a silent setting that was more fitting for middle school than a nationally televised NBA game. Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA's career 3-point list, and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105.

