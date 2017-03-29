Cousins returns for Pelicans; Mejri o...

Cousins returns for Pelicans; Mejri out for Mavs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says DeMarcus Cousins is back in the lineup against Dallas after missing New Orleans' previous two games with a right ankle sprain Cousins returns for Pelicans; Mejri out for Mavs Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says DeMarcus Cousins is back in the lineup against Dallas after missing New Orleans' previous two games with a right ankle sprain Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nBujAe Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter grabs a rebound against Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 27, 2017. The Thunder won 92-91.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC