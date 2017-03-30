Could Isaiah Thomas be a Dallas Maver...

Could Isaiah Thomas be a Dallas Maverick in 2017?

Standing at 5'7", Isaiah Thomas has taken the league by storm in Boston by averaging over 29 points a game and currently having his Boston Celtics team in first place in the Eastern Conference. If it wasn't for insane statistical seasons for a handful of players at the top of the league, Thomas would rightfully be in the MVP conversation.

