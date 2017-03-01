Celtics send Lakers to 6th straight loss, 115-95

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, left, dunks as Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac, center, and guard Tyler Ennis watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.