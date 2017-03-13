Carter scores season-high 24 to lead Grizzlies past Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies went old school to solve their recent shooting woes, plugging 40-year-old Vince Carter into the starting lineup for the first time this year. Carter made all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc, to score a season-high 24 points and lead the Grizzlies past the Milwaukee Bucks 113-93 on Monday night.

