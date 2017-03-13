Carter scores season-high 24 to lead ...

Carter scores season-high 24 to lead Grizzlies past Bucks

11 min ago

Vince Carter made all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc, to score a season-high 24 points and lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Milwaukee Bucks 113-93 on Monday night. The 40-year-old Carter set a season high for 3-point makes in his first start of the season.

