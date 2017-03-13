Brandon Knight now declared shut down for rest of season - arguments for and against him

Apparently, Brandon Knight feels like he's been terribly wronged by the Phoenix Suns and now he's refusing to even play for the team that committed $70 million to him through 2020. He refused to play on Wednesday night, declaring previously undisclosed 'back tightness' when the Suns suddenly decided to rest Eric Bledsoe and offered Knight the olive branch of a chance to come off the bench against the Kings after being out of the rotation the prior 11 games.

