Back from injury, Thomas scores 25 as Celtics top Wizards
Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points after missing the previous two games with a bruised right knee, leading the Boston Celtics to a 110-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in another testy matchup Monday night between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Avery Bradley added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Jae Crowder and Al Horford each scored 16 with nine boards for Boston, which moved 2½ games ahead of the Wizards for second place in the East.
