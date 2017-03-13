Another injury setback for Chandler Parsons
The rumbling started about an hour before the scheduled tip of the Memphis Grizzlies ' Monday night meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks in Tennessee, and came to us courtesy of Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: Sure enough, the team confirmed just 10 minutes later that Chandler Parsons had been put back on the shelf after being "diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee" - which is not the knee on which he'd had operations in each of the past two years - and that the 28-year-old forward "will be out indefinitely as the team fully evaluates the appropriate course of action." "To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough.
