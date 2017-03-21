76ers rout Mavericks in Nerlens Noel's return to Philadelphia
After being traded to Philadelphia by Dallas, Justin Anderson couldn't wait for the opportunity to prove his worth to his former team. Anderson tied his career high with 19 points and Robert Covington scored 12 of his 18 points in Philadelphia's dominant third quarter, helping the 76ers rout the Mavericks 116-74 on Friday night.
