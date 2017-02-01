Yogi Ferrell eager to play in third game with Dallas Mavericks
As rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell continues to surprise many with the way he quickly jumped right in and fit right in with the Dallas Mavericks, there's one man who is not surprised at all. Carlisle has been happy with what he's seen from Ferrell, who the Mavericks signed to a 10-day contract last Saturday.
