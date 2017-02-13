What the Plumlee-Nurkic trade means for Dallas Mavericks, Andrew Bogut

Eddie Sefko, Mavericks beat writer for SportsDayDFW.com and The Dallas Morning News, answered questions from readers during a live chat Monday. Here are some of the highlights: Q: First NBA trade domino fell last night...what can you take away from the Plumlee-Nurkic trade on what the Mavs can get for Bogut? Sefko: Well, Denver clearly feels the need to make the playoffs this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.