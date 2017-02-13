Thomas, Smart help Celtics stay hot i...

Thomas, Smart help Celtics stay hot in 111-98 win over Mavs

Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and eight assists, backcourt mate Marcus Smart added 19 points against his hometown team and the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-98 on Monday night. Kelly Olynyk scored seven of his 15 points during a 12-2 run that started with the Celtics leading by one in the fourth quarter as the Atlantic Division leaders won for the 10th time in 11 games.

