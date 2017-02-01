Thomas has another big 4th quarter, Celtics beat Raptors
Isaiah Thomas scored 19 of his 44 points in the final quarter to lift the Boston Celtics over the Toronto Raptors 109-104 on Wednesday night in a showdown for first place in the Atlantic Division. It was the fifth straight win for Boston, which moved 1 A1 2 games ahead of the Raptors in the division and holds the Eastern Conference's No.
