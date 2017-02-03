The Lakers are reportedly 'open to trades'

The Los Angeles Lakers' actions at the trade deadline will reveal a lot about the team's intentions. Will they stand pat and continue to ride out a longer, more organic rebuilding effort? Or will the front office make a desperate move and overpay for a star or star-like player in an attempt to force themselves back into the playoff picture? No one will know until the trade deadline actually passes uneventfully or a move is made, but it certainly doesn't sound like the team is desperate to make changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.