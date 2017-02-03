The Lakers are reportedly 'open to trades'
The Los Angeles Lakers' actions at the trade deadline will reveal a lot about the team's intentions. Will they stand pat and continue to ride out a longer, more organic rebuilding effort? Or will the front office make a desperate move and overpay for a star or star-like player in an attempt to force themselves back into the playoff picture? No one will know until the trade deadline actually passes uneventfully or a move is made, but it certainly doesn't sound like the team is desperate to make changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC