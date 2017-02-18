The Dallas Mavericks Could Trade for Danilo Gallinari

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a boost and the embarrassing 98-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons is certainly proof of that. Could the Mavs make a big move to help with the team scoring through the Denver Nuggets? In the wake of a few tough losses right before All-Star break and the trade deadline, the Mavs fans are searching far and wide for a trade that could potentially give this team a boost.

