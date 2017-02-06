Tank Watch: Lakers roll towards a cha...

Tank Watch: Lakers roll towards a chance at keeping their top-three protected pick

21 hrs ago

For the second-consecutive year, the Lakers have reminded me I should stop walking around Las Vegas Summer League telling people "at least I don't have to write about tanking this season!" A few weeks ago it became clear that it was once again time for the Los Angeles Lakers to embrace the tank, and consequently time to bring back this esteemed, Pulitzer-snubbed column because the Lakers have made monitoring their draft pick odds a necessity once again. At 17-36, the team technically only has to win one more game to show improvement upon last season's franchise-worst collapse, but the flip side of that is that the Lakers currently have the third-best odds at the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Silver Screen and Roll

