Sources: Pelicans in talks with 76ers to trade for Jahill Okafor
Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. ORG XMIT: DNA101 Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes and Salah Mejri during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC