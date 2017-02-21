Should the Mavericks Be Entertaining Wes Matthews Trades?
After recent news from Mark Cuban that the Dallas Mavericks won't be looking for any big fish this summer and are in a bit of a tanking situation, is it time for the Mavs to consider moving a veteran with some value like Wesley Matthews ? The NBA Trade Deadline is in just a few short days and Dallas Mavericks fans everywhere have been checking Twitter, Google, ESPN, and of course, The Smoking Cuban, waiting for any trade news to drop. So far, that news has been anything but expected as Dallas does not appear poised to make any big moves this year.
