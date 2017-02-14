Rick Carlisle states obvious: Dallas Mavericks should not have traded Jae Crowder to Boston Celtics

As Jae Crowder emerged as one of the NBA's better two-way wings, it became clear quickly that the Boston Celtics fleeced the Dallas Mavericks when trading for him two years ago. Nobody intelligent would argue otherwise, but it's still interesting when an NBA coach points out one of his organization's mistakes, as the Mavericks' Rick Carlisle did Monday night: Carlisle isn't sharing any secrets here or lobbing an unexpected insult at one of his bosses.

