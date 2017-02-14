Rick Carlisle states obvious: Dallas Mavericks should not have traded Jae Crowder to Boston Celtics
As Jae Crowder emerged as one of the NBA's better two-way wings, it became clear quickly that the Boston Celtics fleeced the Dallas Mavericks when trading for him two years ago. Nobody intelligent would argue otherwise, but it's still interesting when an NBA coach points out one of his organization's mistakes, as the Mavericks' Rick Carlisle did Monday night: Carlisle isn't sharing any secrets here or lobbing an unexpected insult at one of his bosses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC