Report: Klay Thompson to defend 3-point contest title, Curry still undecided

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson has accepted an invitation to defend his title in the three-point shootout at the upcoming All-Star weekend, according to a report by Chris Haynes of ESPN . Stephen Curry, the winner of the three-point crown in 2015, has also received an invite from the league, but has yet to confirm his participation.

