Rappers Jalil, Exstacy join Mavs for African American Heritage Night
The Dallas Mavericks will be hosting African American Heritage Night when the team faces New Orleans at the American Airlines Center Saturday night. The game will also mark the debut of forward/center Nerlens Noel , who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Thursday.
