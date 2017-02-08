Possible Trades That Could Address Boston's Rebounding Woes.

Boston is currently grabbing 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, and allowing 11 offensive rebounds a game, which are ranked 22nd and 25th in the league respectively. Furthermore they rank 28th overall in the league in rebounds per game, and 25th in allowed rebounds for a whopping net total of -3.5. I know this has been said time and time again, but Boston needs a TRUE center so that they can allow Al to take over the Power forward position full time .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.