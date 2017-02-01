Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: five-question game...

Recently, SB Nation Grizzly Bear Blues writer "ballfromgrace" and I exchanged five insightful questions concerning our respective teams' hot-topics, and chances for success, ahead of Friday night's tilt. While the Thunder and Grizzlies are knotted at one victory apiece in this year's series, OKC enters the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Welcome to Loud City.