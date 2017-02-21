NBA: Mavericks get Noel from 76ers for former Ute Bogut, Anderson
A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Dallas Mavericks have acquired big man Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick. The two teams agreed on the deal on Thursday before the trade deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC