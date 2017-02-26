Mavs fill 2 spots with 10-day contracts after roster shuffle
The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Ben Bentil and guard Quinn Cook to 10-day contracts to fill the open spots from a roster shake-up that came at the trading deadline. The addition Sunday of Bentil and Cook puts both in position for their NBA debuts.
