Mavs fill 2 spots with 10-day contracts after roster shuffle

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Ben Bentil and guard Quinn Cook to 10-day contracts to fill the open spots from a roster shake-up that came at the trading deadline. The addition Sunday of Bentil and Cook puts both in position for their NBA debuts.

