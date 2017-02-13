Mavs' Deron Williams ejected vs Celtics for arguing foul
Mavericks guard Deron Williams was ejected in the second quarter against Boston on Monday night after getting two quick technical fouls for arguing a foul call. Williams, who was in his second game back after missing eight games with a right big toe sprain, was called for pushing off while driving for a layup.
