Mavericks want to close on positive note before All-Star break
About the Mavericks: This will serve as the final game for the Mavericks before they take an eight-day vacation for the All-Star Weekend festivities. ... After playing the Pistons, the Mavericks next game isn't until Feb. 24 in Minnesota, and their next home game is Feb. 25 against New Orleans.
