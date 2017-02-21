Kornacki: German Countrymen Wagner, Nowitzki Share Special Moment

There's a reason why Michigan forward Moritz Wagner casts such high-arcing shots from the perimeter and it isn't because anyone has much chance of blocking the 6-foot-11 sophomore's shots from out there. It has to do with his idol and German countryman, Dirk Nowitzki, the NBA superstar who also has a rainbow trajectory on his three-pointers despite being one inch taller than Wagner.

