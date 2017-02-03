Inquirer writer Lyon keeps working wi...

Inquirer writer Lyon keeps working with Alzheimer's

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The Ball High Lady Tors showed tons of hustle and heart and got a valiant effort from junior forward Nina Kovach, but it wasn't enough for the shorthanded squad to overcome the Manvel Lady Mavericks, who clinched the District 23-5A championship in Friday's 48-38 win. In a three-way tie for the fourth place playoff spot in District 24-6A entering Friday's game, the Friendswood Mustangs grinded out a hard-fought victory, getting clutch baskets late to defeat the Clear Creek Wildcats, 51-48.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC