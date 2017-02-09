Heat push win streak to 12 with easy victory over Bucks

The NBA's most incredible story of 2017 became a little more incredible on Wednesday night, as the Heat pushed its improbable string of victories to 12 in a row, equaling the Golden State Warriors for the league's longest win streak this season. The Heat jumped to a 17-2 lead, led by 18 after three and dispatched the Bucks, 106-88.

